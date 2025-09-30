Boston College OL Named to 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
Boston College football offensive lineman Jude Bowry has been named to the 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List.
The award announced the Watch List on Tuesday and is given annually to a college football player that has shown exceptional leadership.
The list featured 67 players from across college football.
So far in 2025, Bowry has been named as one of eight team captains and has started on an offensive line that has paved the way for 1,776 total offensive yards which is the 10th most in the ACC.
This year’s winner will be announced at a ceremony on April 16, 2026, in Frisco, Texas.
Below is the full list of players nominated for the award.
2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Watch List:
Alabama - LT Overton
Arizona - Genesis Smith
Arkansas - Cam Ball
Army - Larry Picket Jr.
Auburn - Keldric Faulk
Baylor - Sawyer Robertson
Boise State - Marco Notarainni
Boston College - Jude Bowry
BYU - Tanner Wall
California - Jeffrey Johnson
Cincinnati - Dontay Corleone
Clemson - Tristan Leigh
Colorado - Arden Walker
Colorado State Owen Long
Delaware - Jake Thaw
Duke - Chandler Rivers
Eastern Michigan - Jefferson Adam
Florida - Jake Slaughter
Florida State - Luke Petitbon
Georgia - CJ Allen
Hawai'i - Landon Sims
Houston - Conner Weigman
Illinois - Kenenna Odeluga
Indiana - Aiden Fisher
Iowa State - Rocco Becht
Kansas - Jalon Daniels
Kansas State - Damian Ilalio
Kent State - Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll
Kentucky - Josh Kattus
LSU - Edward Perkins
Maryland - Ethan Gough
Massachusetts - Tyler Martin
Miami - Francis Mauigoa
Michigan - Ernest Hausmann
Mississippi State - Blake Shapen
Nebraska - Dylan Raiola
New Mexico St. - Tyler Martinez
North Carolina - Will Hardy
NC State - Isaiah Shirley
North Texas - Will Jones II
Notre Dame- Aamil Wagner
Ohio State - Sonny Styles
Oklahoma - Deion Burks
Old Dominion- Κoa Naotala
Oregon - Iapani Laloulu
Penn State - Nick Dawkins
Pittsburgh - Eli Holstein
Purdue - Devin Mockobee
San Jose State - Jalen Apalit-Williams
Syracuse - Derek McDonald
South Carolina - Luke Doty
South Florida - Cole Best
USC - Anthony Beavers Jr.
Stanford - Sam Roush
Temple - Evan Simon
Tennessee - Arion Carter
Texas - Michael Taaffe
Texas A&M - Trey Zuhn III
Texas Tech - Jacob Rodriguez
Toledo - Matt Hofer
Tulane - Bryce Bohanon
Utah - Devon Dampier
Vanderbilt - Eli Stowers
Virginia Tech - Tyson Flowers
Wake Forest - Nick Andersen
West Virginia - Rodney Gallagher III
Wisconsin - Billy Edwards Jr.