Boston College Football Announces 2025 Captains
Boston College football has announced its team captains for the 2025 season.
The program shared the players that earned the honor via social media on Sunday night.
This year’s captains are wide receivers Lewis Bond and Luke McLaughlin, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor, linebackers Bam Crouch and Owen McGowan, and defensive back KP Price, and defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins.
“It’s very important to know what a captain is,” said O’Brien. “The captain is somebody that you trust, that is the same guy every day. He’s a consistent person. He performs at a high level within his role on the team. He’s someone that can bring people with him.
“He’s not someone who talks down to somebody,” said O’Brien. “He buys into the principles of the organization. He buys into what the team is all about. He buys into Boston College. He buys into what BC is all about, relative to football, academics, giving back to the community. He’s a guy that you can trust on and off the field.”
Each captain is new from 2024 and is replacing last year’s group of linebackers Kam Arnold and Joe Marinaro, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall.
Boston College opens its season against the Fordham Rams on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.