Boston College Football Announces 2025 Captains

The Eagles have revealed the eight team captains for this season.

Kim Rankin

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back KP Price (20) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back KP Price (20) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Boston College football has announced its team captains for the 2025 season. 

The program shared the players that earned the honor via social media on Sunday night. 

This year’s captains are wide receivers Lewis Bond and Luke McLaughlin, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor, linebackers Bam Crouch and Owen McGowan, and defensive back KP Price, and defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins.

“It’s very important to know what a captain is,” said O’Brien. “The captain is somebody that you trust, that is the same guy every day. He’s a consistent person. He performs at a high level within his role on the team. He’s someone that can bring people with him. 

“He’s not someone who talks down to somebody,” said O’Brien. “He buys into the principles of the organization. He buys into what the team is all about. He buys into Boston College. He buys into what BC is all about, relative to football, academics, giving back to the community. He’s a guy that you can trust on and off the field.”

Each captain is new from 2024 and is replacing last year’s group of linebackers Kam Arnold and Joe Marinaro, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall. 

Boston College opens its season against the Fordham Rams on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

