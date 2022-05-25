Boston College Player Preview '22: WR Zay Flowers

A look at BC's dynamic wide receiver, and what he could bring to the Eagles in 2022.

Boston College has one more season out of arguably their most electric wide receiver in school history. Zay Flowers, an under recruited wide out from Fort Lauderdale, Florida is returning for one more go-round with Phil Jurkovec and the BC offense.

Last season was a bit of a disappointment for Flowers, especially after the injury to Jurkovec. Although backup quarterback Dennis Grosel routinely tried to get him the ball, he struggled with accuracy, and Flowers had multiple games where he was underutilized. But his connection to Jurkovec is undeniable. When the Eagles battled Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Flowers was dynamite, scoring two touchdowns, while averaging 43 yards per catch. He finished the season with 44 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns.

Expectations are high for Flowers this year, especially after turning down a reported six figure NIL deal to transfer to another school. New offensive coordinator John McNulty praised his senior during his introductory press conference, and stressed that the team is going to do everything they can to get the playmaker the ball. And with a healthy Jurkovec, the potential is sky high for the future NFL wide receiver.

McNulty on Flowers: “I think the ball is going to go to Zay more than he’s used to," he explained during his introductory press conference.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 172

High School: University School

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale Florida

Interview on Locked on Boston College:

Recruiting Roundup

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … rated the No. 83 wide receiver nationally by Rivals … listed as the No. 116 athlete nationally and the No. 179 player in Florida by ESPN … listed as the No. 184 prospect in Florida by 247Sports

2021 Statistics (via BCEagles.com)

Depth Chart Overview

Flowers will clearly be the starter at the X receiver spot heading into the 2022 season. Not only will he be the #1 wide out, but should be the focal point for both their offense and the priority of opposing defenses. In some cases this emphasis could slow down a player's production. But this is not the case for Flowers, who is dynamic enough to shake off almost any defender in the ACC. Expect big things for the senior, and the potential that his play will give his fellow wide receivers and tight ends much more favorable matchups to exploit as well.

Mitch's Projection: 110 targets, 85 catches, 1250 yards, 10 TDs

