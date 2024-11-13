Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Not Expected to Travel to SMU
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has not rejoined the team and is not expected to travel with the team to SMU for the team’s matchup on Saturday, according to Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien.
This comes one day after O’Brien made the announcement that Grayson James would get the start on Saturday over Castellanos.
“I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “Look, I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and try to do what’s best for the team. I think what’s best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter. Tommy has done a great job for us. He is an awesome competitor, we have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously he wasn’t real thrilled with that so he’s taken a couple days. I’ll get back to you on that one but Grayson James will be the starter for SMU.”
James, a transfer from Florida International University, has played in two games for the Eagles. He started the team’s Week 5 game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 28 as Castellanos was dealing with a concussion. He went 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Down 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter, he led the team to a comeback victory 21-20.
The senior also played off the bench in Saturday’s 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange. James entered in the third quarter and went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and one touchdown.
“He's done a great job at practice,” said O’Brien on Wednesday. “He gets half the reps pretty much every day. He's done an excellent job in practice. Very smart guy, prepares himself to be the starter every week and yeah, so part of it is the game, but also what he's done in practice gotten better and better every week. I think a big thing is to like remember he was injured. I don't know if everybody knows that. He was out for like four weeks, he had surgery way back when, so he missed a lot of time and so it took him a while to get back into it. He's a good player.”
Castellanos was projected to have a standout junior campaign heading into the 2024 season. Through the first four games this season, he looked impressive, however has consistently struggled since the beginning of October. So far this season, he has gone 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
“I mean Grayson's done a good job since the day we walked in here,” said O’Brien. “I really don't see it as a big, dramatic thing. I mean, other people might see it that way. We've got quarterbacks on a roster. Grayson's done a good job. He has earned the opportunity and he's a good guy and he cares about the team. He tries to do what's best for the team every day out there as a backup quarterback and now as the starter. So this is where we're going. We’re going with Grayson James.”
The Eagles will take on the Mustangs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.