Boston College Quarterback Grayson James Shares Mindset Going Into Year 2
Boston College football quarterback Grayson James had an eventful first year with the Eagles.
After transferring from FIU during the 2024 offseason, the Duncanville, Texas, native started the season injured and then became the backup to Thomas Castellanos.
In November of 2024, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien benched Castellanos for James and the 6-foot-3, 226-pound weapon led Boston College to its first seven-win regular season since 2018 and to a bowl game.
In 2024, James went 106-of-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as had 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
On Tuesday, James talked about his mindset entering his second year with the program.
“I would just say the biggest thing is just continuity within this offense has just been huge for me,” said James. “My confidence level [is] as high as it’s ever been since I’ve been here, so that’s good. I feel like it’s translated to the field. I’m just operating, just playing smooth, calm football as well, just trying to be the best quarterback for this team, and getting us to operate as smooth as possible.”
James also spoke on the development he’s seen so far.
“I say we’ve definitely had some good development, just seeing these young guys come along,” said James. “We’ve got some new guys in here as well making plays, but I think it’s good to see. I know I’m excited, this whole team is, we’re just worried about getting better every day.”
Two of those new guys were additions to the quarterback room in freshman Shaker Reisig, who was a three-star prospect from this year’s class, and former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
James spoke on how the room has been meshing throughout the offseason and into spring practice.
“It’s been awesome,” said James. “I love being around those guys. I feel like we have a good camaraderie already. I mean, everybody in our room is talented from top to bottom as well. Shaker, Dylan, Jacobe, love all those guys. It’s been nice being around them. They’re smart football minds so we’re constantly pushing each other whether on the field or in the meeting rooms as well. So I’d say just as a whole, our room is very talented and we’re all looking forward to pushing each other all spring and summer.”
Boston College continues spring practice on Thursday morning.