Boston College Quarterback Thomas Castellanos Out For Western Kentucky Game
Boston College starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos will miss the Eagles Week 5 game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon due to an injury, according to a report from ESPN’s college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos will miss the game against Western Kentucky with an injury that occurred in the Michigan State game on Saturday,” wrote Thamel via X. “Grayson James will get the start, which is his first at Boston College.”
Castellanos has played in all four of the Eagles games so far this season and has gone 45-of-70 for 729 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 43 rush attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Grayson James will start for the Eagles on Saturday. James, a transfer from FIU and came to The Heights during the offseason, will make his first appearance in a Boston College uniform. In his three seasons with the Panthers, James went 246-of-421 for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as well as had 105 rush attempts for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
”James is a transfer from FIU who had extensive experience there,” wrote Thamel via X. “He played in 20 games there from 2021 to 2023 and has 13 career TD passes and 2.342 career passing yards.”
Castellanos is the first confirmed starter who will miss Saturday afternoon’s game against Western Kentucky. Eagles running back Kye Robicahux played just one snap in Boston College’s Week 4 23-19 win over Michigan State, however his status for this weekend has yet to be confirmed.