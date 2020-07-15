Boston College Commits React To Being Named to SI All American Watchlist

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, were named to the SI All-American watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). The next step in the evaluation will be when SI unveils their initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Here are the reactions to some of Boston College's commits after being placed on the SI All-American watch list:

Owen McGowan (Catholic Memorial (MA)

"To be on the SI All American Watch List is a great honor and what makes it even more meaningful is having a bunch of my future teammates on this list with me. Out of the hundreds of thousands of high school football players across the country to be selected is very exciting. The analysts did a great job of breaking down film and speaking on my strengths and weaknesses"

Neto Okpala (Loganville, GA)

"Well all this means to me is that I’m gonna show them why I deserve to be an All American and not just be named to a watch list"

Shawn Gates (East, OH)

Without great coaching I wouldn’t be in this situation I’ll keep my head down and keep pushing forward, one day I’ll be the best to ever do it until then I’ll stay humble and keep working thank you

Otto Hess (Oswego, IL)

"It’s just something I never expected with where I was last time this year, but my coaches and teammates pushing me past where I thought I could get has brought me to this point. I couldn’t be more grateful."

Donovan Ezeiruaku (Williamstown, NJ)

"I appreciate being put on the prospect watch list and being recognized for my athletic ability. It definitely means a lot!!"

