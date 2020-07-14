SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Neto Okpala Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Neto Okpala
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Position: Edge
School: Loganville (Ga.) Loganville High School
Committed to: Boston College

Frame: Big shoulders and long arms with good definition. Athletic torso. Fair bubble with big thighs and strong calves. 

Athleticism: Has posted an 11.2 100-meter dash and also wrestles. Attack-style edge presence with good all-around athleticism. Shows good linear explosiveness at the snap with good pop at the point to set the edge versus run both against TEs and OTs. Can get clean quickly and finish with solid short-area quickness. Can force his will to clear hips through entry points as a pass-rusher and has decent cornering ability to ball. 

Instincts: Fair mesh-point vision. Has the ability to reduce his gap at the snap and slip inside. Can get pads perpendicular and hunt down line. Flashes some awareness to recognize over-sets and tall-sets and alter his pass-rush track or increase his leverage to work underneath the opponent’s pads. Is alert to get his mitts into throwing lanes while squeezing to the passer. 

Polish: Works as a Buck-type both in 2 and 3-point stance on both the strong and weak sides. Rush arsenal is based off his speed rush, where he works in a rip and can convert to power. Flashes a chop-and-spin. He needs to continue expanding while adding to his toolbox. Can improve his fluidity in his hips through his lower half. 

Bottom Line: Okpala is still fairly limited in his experience on the football field, but the multi-sport athlete shows promising tools. He has good snap quickness, strength and shows a good pass-rush canvas to be developed. Okpala is best suited as a Jack/Rush or Buck outside linebacker/Edge position for the college level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American