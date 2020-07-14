SI All-American Candidate Otto Hess Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Otto Hess

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 293 pounds.

School: Oswego (Ill.)

Committed to: Boston College

Frame: Tall with a thick chest and long arms. Average definition with much room to chisel. Fairly loose through the midsection and decent size in bubble and thighs.

Athleticism: Positional/wall-off type. Solid bend. Good athletic ability to get out of stance and reach to edge. At his best in base-block situations with a man on his head. Does a solid job of working to bring his feet at the point. Takes decent angles to seal and has some target-adjust ability when climbing up to the second level.

Instincts: Quickly works himself into an advantageous angle/position to occupy at the point. Possesses good vision to locate linebackers and second-level defenders before climbing in the run game. Mixes a short-set and 45-degree set in pass protection. Has a fair grab and mirrors fine when engaged. Will cut when he has to on sprints, roll-outs and boots.

Polish: Plays left tackle in an offense that features man/gap scheme running concepts and a quick passing game. Performs some down-blocks and combos. Plays tall at the point and can get walked back by power. Limited strength and could have issues with his power-step and anchoring at the next level.

Bottom Line: Hess is a classic wall-off and occupy style lineman with solid length. He has average strength, yet takes solid angles and uses his big body well. He needs to obtain more reps in traditional pass-protection on the left island but could be suited to play a swing tackle role at the next level in an offense with more zone-blocking concepts and a quick-rhythm passing game.