SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Otto Hess Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Otto Hess
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 293 pounds.
School: Oswego (Ill.)
Committed to: Boston College

Frame: Tall with a thick chest and long arms. Average definition with much room to chisel. Fairly loose through the midsection and decent size in bubble and thighs. 

Athleticism: Positional/wall-off type. Solid bend. Good athletic ability to get out of stance and reach to edge. At his best in base-block situations with a man on his head. Does a solid job of working to bring his feet at the point. Takes decent angles to seal and has some target-adjust ability when climbing up to the second level. 

Instincts: Quickly works himself into an advantageous angle/position to occupy at the point. Possesses good vision to locate linebackers and second-level defenders before climbing in the run game. Mixes a short-set and 45-degree set in pass protection. Has a fair grab and mirrors fine when engaged. Will cut when he has to on sprints, roll-outs and boots. 

Polish: Plays left tackle in an offense that features man/gap scheme running concepts and a quick passing game. Performs some down-blocks and combos. Plays tall at the point and can get walked back by power. Limited strength and could have issues with his power-step and anchoring at the next level. 

Bottom Line: Hess is a classic wall-off and occupy style lineman with solid length. He has average strength, yet takes solid angles and uses his big body well. He needs to obtain more reps in traditional pass-protection on the left island but could be suited to play a swing tackle role at the next level in an offense with more zone-blocking concepts and a quick-rhythm passing game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American