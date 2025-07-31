Boston College Running Back Lands on 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Boston College football running back Alex Broome has been named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
The award is given annually to a college football player who gives back to his community as well as shows academic and athletic success.
It is named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1996.
“Every year, I’m deeply moved by these student-athletes,” said Danny Wuerffel in the official press release. “They lead with their heart. Each of our nominees is making a real difference in the lives of others, and their stories remind us what true greatness looks like.”
Broome is returning to Boston College’s roster after suffering an ACL tear during the 2023 season, which sidelined him all of last year.
Before his injury, he saw time in 17 games between 2022-23 and tallied 105 rush attempts for 512 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 33 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown.
The Nashville, Tenn., native is the only Eagle and one of 116 players to earn a spot on the Watch List. He is also the second Eagle in as many years to earn the honor.
Former Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was placed on the Watch List in 2024.
The Wuerffel Trophy has been handed out since 2005, and no Boston College player has ever won the award.
This year’s recipient will be the 21st winner of the award. The winner will be announced on Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN and will be honored at the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala on Jan. 31, 2026.