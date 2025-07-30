Lack of Size is a Deceptive Strength for Boston College Running Back Alex Broome: Extra Point
When describing how it is blocking for a player of Alex Broome’s stature, Boston College football offensive tackle Jude Bowry said he isn’t even aware of where Broome is most of the time.
Broome, who is coming off an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear which sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 season, is 5-foot-6 “on a good day,” but he uses his size as an advantage, according to Bowry.
“I’m in the run game, so it’s like, you’re not really looking back,” Bowry said. “But I know for the defense it’s pretty hard. But that’s good for us, man. They can’t see him—can’t hit what you can’t see, you know.”
Beaming ear to ear, Broome practically replicated Bowry’s answer about his size when it was his turn to come to the podium after BC’s first day of fall training camp on Wednesday.
“Well, I mean, part of it is [that] you can’t see me, stature-wise,” Broome said. “I think that helps. I think my speed, being able to accelerate through holes and all that, yeah.”
The Eagles’ run game over the past two seasons has showcased versatility, to say the least. Even though Broome wasn’t included in that room last year.
BC had depth at the position in 2024, starting with Kye Robichaux, a heavy bruiser who played in all phases of the field, and Treshaun Ward, who transferred to Chestnut Hill, Mass. from Kansas State for his final season of college football. Ward acted as more of a screen-heavy back who excelled on wheel routes but could also handle the football.
But the Eagles were also backed up in the depth chart when injuries came about.
Jordan McDonald, a senior running back who is poised to take over for some of Robichaux’s duties, as well as Turbo Richard, a sophomore, played the position with finesse when they stepped in for the duo of Robichaux and Ward. A Central Florida transfer, McDonald carried the ball 53 times for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 despite being listed as the fourth-string running back heading into the season.
Richard, meanwhile, handled the ball in eight games as a rookie, rushing for 278 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns, including garnering a team-high 74 yards on 15 carries against Duquesne on Sept. 7, 2024.
Broome is just the added flavor to an already-exquisite room which has flourished as of late, in large part because of the dominance of the Boston College offensive line units.
“We recharged and reloaded,” Bowry said. “We got dudes. Jordan McDonald, like you said, Turbo, Broome coming back, man. It’s big. And we got young guys working too so I’m just confident in our team. … I’m really confident about what we’re about to do this year.”
Before Broome sustained his injury, the Nashville, Tenn. native appeared in 11 games in 2023—before BC head coach Bill O’Brien was hired—and registered 60 carries for 288 rushing yards, including 52 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Recharged and reloaded is exactly how Broome feels about himself this upcoming season.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Broome said. “It’s always a journey to get back on the field and like I said, for me, it’s a long time coming with last year not being able to play. [I’m] just excited to get back with the guys, flying around.”
Broome sure looked like he could fly in Day One of training camp leading up to the Eagles’ first game of the season—a home tilt against Fordham on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
Taking reps alongside quarterbacks Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan, who are currently deadlocked in a quarterback competition for the starting role, Broome showcased his explosive downhill speed and ability to scurry through the trenches without being touched.
Of course, the pads are not on yet, so it is too early to tell how Broome’s game will translate to the real course of events once the gear straps on.
But he has teammates to back him up, players and coaches who attest to his talent, and is ready to continue sharpening his iron until the clock starts ticking in late August.
“He’s done a great job,” O’Brien said. “A veteran player who went through a lot here, most recently with the ACL, and worked very hard to get back. He’s doing a good job of leading. He’s doing a good job of playing. So really, really happy for him. And he’s a BC guy. That’s what we’re looking for. That’s the type of guy we’re looking for.”
Broome was recently recognized for his community service by receiving a nomination for the Allstate AFCA Good Works team, which is composed of college football student-athletes and coaches from all levels of the sport who are committed to service and leadership beyond the gridiron.
Off the field, Broome has done his part in O’Brien’s initiative of supporting the local community in a number of ways. From volunteering at Rosie’s Place, the Allston/Brighton food pantry, working with Team IMPACT and serving at the Campus School, Broome is the epitome of O’Brien’s definition of a BC student-athlete.