Boston College Running Back Treshaun Ward Speaks on Bill O’Brien, Savon Huggins
New.
That has been the main word to describe the Boston College football program this offseason.
In total, the program added 21 newcomers which includes transfers and incoming freshmen as well as seven new coaches to the staff which includes head coach Bill O’Brien.
One of those newcomers is former Florida State and Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, who transferred to Chestnut Hill on Dec. 13, 2023.
On Saturday, Ward spoke about his experience so far and what he has liked about the new staff.
“It’s been a long seven/six months, whatever you want to call it with the Hafley situation and him [Bill O’Brien] coming in but one thing I do like about this coaching staff is the comfortability,” said Ward. “Coach OB came and spoke to all of us, make sure that we was comfortable especially with the transfers and newcomers and all that, but making sure we’re comfortable. When it comes to the offense, pro style, trying to get us ready for the next level, so it’s a lot that they’re trying to get us better with our future when it comes to professional football and for the season.”
Ward also spoke specifically on running backs coach Savon Huggins and what he has learned from his new position coach since joining the program.
“Even when you’re not feeling it, you just got to come out there with the best mindset to get better,” said Ward. “We had six days in, just practice, practice, practice, and when it gets to that sixth day a lot of people let their mental get the best of them but one thing that he instilled in us is that no matter how you feel, you got to keep going and getting better and whatnot. He has a lot of passion for the game too. When it comes to coaching, makes sure that he meeting with us, make sure we’re teaching the young guys as well so we’re all on the same page but he has a lot of passion for what he does and that’s what I love about him.”