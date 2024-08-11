Boston College’s Jaedn Skeete, Max Tucker Speak on Relationship and Chirping With Each Other
Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., is well known for its talented football players.
The program is also known to have what some call a “pipeline” to Boston College as the Eagles have signed or received a commitment from at least one player from the high school in four of the last six recruiting classes which includes ’25 and ’26 prospects.
From the Eagles class of 2023, the program saw three recruits from Catholic Memorial come to Chestnut Hill, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, running back Datrell Jones, and cornerback Max Tucker.
On Sunday, Skeete spoke about the relationship he has with Tucker and how the pair’s chirping helps the intensity and competition.
“It helps a lot,” said Skeete. “It gets the team going like when they see that energy, it builds off. Max was chirping me, I started chirping back, I got the DB’s going, I got the offense going. It just builds a type of energy that we need. We want competitive guys on our team.”
Skeete also said that the two have been competing against each other since they were kids.
“All the time,” said Skeete. “Since we were younger. I’ve been going against Max since I was ten years old. We chirp every single time. We just want to get each other better. It’s nothing personal.”
On Saturday after the Eagles night practice, Tucker was also asked about the duo’s relationship.
“It’s my brother, so we’re just going back-and-forth,” said Tucker. “We know that’s going to get each other going. We know that’s how we’re going to play to our full potential, so it’s just a part of the competition. I try to get into his head, he tries to get in mine, it’s just how we playing, how we’ve been playing since we was younger.”