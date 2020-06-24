BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cornerback Tate Haynes

A.J. Black

The players are now on campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover cornerback Tate Haynes.

Haynes, a rising junior was part of a secondary that struggled last year. He started the year off with a bang, with a strip sack fumble and nine tackles against Virginia Tech. Haynes had his first career interception shortly after in the game against Richmond. However, in his first year as a major contributor, he saw his share of growing pains. He struggled in coverage, got beat by faster receivers, and let up some big plays. By the time it was midway through the season, he had been replaced as the starting cornerback by a combination of Jason Maitre and Josh DeBerry. 

What will his role look like under defensive back guru Jeff Hafley and the new staff? Will he find his way back into a starting role? Or will Tate Haynes move into a depth or role player.

Stellar

2019 was just a development step for Haynes and with a new coach and scheme he takes a big step forward. He earns his way on to the field and becomes the regular starter for the Eagles. He finds some redemption with a few big pass break ups and interceptions

Standard

Haynes becomes a role player for the Eagles. He sees the field here and there as a depth or nickel/dime back in Hafley's defense, and might a role on special teams. But he is no longer the starter opposite of Brandon Sebastian. 

Subpar

Multiple players jump Haynes on the depth chart as he does not differentiate himself . He becomes a special teamer, but does not play very much.

