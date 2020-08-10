Boston College quarterbacks Matt Valecce, Dennis Grosel and Phil Jurkovec spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Monday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season, Grosel became the starting quarterback for the Eagles after a leg injury to Anthony Brown. He ended up helping BC get to the Birmingham Bowl, while throwing for 983 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Valecce got in for some end of the game duty last year as well. Phil Jurkovec, BC's prized transfer from Notre Dame, threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns last season.

All videos and photos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Phil Jurkovec

Matt Valecce

Dennis Grosel

