BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Watch: Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce and Phil Jurkovec Speak to the Media

A.J. Black

Boston College quarterbacks Matt Valecce, Dennis Grosel and Phil Jurkovec spoke with reporters via Zoom at the conclusion of Monday's practice. You can check out what both players had to say below.

Last season, Grosel became the starting quarterback for the Eagles after a leg injury to Anthony Brown. He ended up helping BC get to the Birmingham Bowl, while throwing for 983 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Valecce got in for some end of the game duty last year as well. Phil Jurkovec, BC's prized transfer from Notre Dame, threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns last season. 

All videos and photos are courtesy of BCEagles.com

Phil Jurkovec

Phil Jurkovec

Matt Valecce

Matt Valecce

Dennis Grosel

Dennis Grosel

Related Links:

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WewanttoPlay and more

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Freshman, Position Battles, and Recruiting

Watch: Mike Palmer and Brandon Sebastian Speak With The Media

For quarterback Phil Jurkovec, waiver was a weight off his shoulders

Boston College Opens Summer Practice United Despite COVID19 Concerns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A look back at a very busy week in Chestnut Hill, that included the start of practice, Steve Addazio in trouble, and commitments

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

The Eagles will have to find a new season opener, will it be UMass?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Hunter Long

He is a dynamic receiver and dangerous weapon at tight end, what could Hunter Long bring in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

Piazzaeagle

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WeWantToPlay, and More

A look at what came up in today's press conference, including talking about his philosophy while the football world is reportedly in chaos.

A.J. Black

P5 College Football in Jeopardy? Signs are Pointing in that Direction

The dominos continue to fall, could the fall season be called off?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: WR Zay Flowers & DB Jason Maitre Speak With the Media

Two Eagles spoke with the media after today's practice

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

One of the best on the offensive line, a preview of Texas lineman Tyler Vrabel

A.J. Black

by

Mimor76

BC Practice Report: First Practice With Full Pads, Conditioning & More

The Eagles put on the pads and returned to practice for their third practice of the summer.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

For Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Getting Waiver was a Weight Off His Shoulders

After months of waiting, Phil Jurkovec finally was given his waiver. He spoke for the first time since with his center Alec Lindstrom about the entire experience.

A.J. Black

by

Mimor76

Watch: OL Zion Johnson and DL Marcus Valdez Speak After Saturday's Practice

The pair spoke with the media after practice today

A.J. Black