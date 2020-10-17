SI.com
BCBulletin
Game Thread: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (8:00PM, ACCN)

A.J. Black

Boston College is set to battle with the Virginia Tech Hokies, tonight at 8pm on the ACC Network. The Hokies have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, averaging over 300 yards a game. But on the other hand, their defense has suffered this year, due partially to missing players, and have allowed 37.0 points per game.  

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Virginia Tech game. 

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Against Virginia Tech, BC Has Chance to Get Run Game Going

First Look: Virginia Tech Hokies

How to Watch: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Five Questions Boston College has to Answer to Beat Virginia Tech

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Weekly Kickoff

Podcast: Want to prep yourself for today's game? Listen to our latest episode of the BC Bulletin Podcast. Hosted by AJ Black and Eric Hoffses, they give an experts take on this weekend's game and talk about what to expect.

Scoring Plays

