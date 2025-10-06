Boston College vs UConn Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced Boston College and UConn’s Week 8 kickoff time and network.
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Oct. 18 at noon ET on ACC Network inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug, 30, Boston College has struggled and has yet to win another game. The Eagles are riding a four-game losing streak with defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, and most recently Pitt 48-7.
UConn is sitting at 4-2 on the year and has yet to start conference play. So far, the Huskies have recorded wins over Central Connecticut 59-13, Ball State 31-25, Buffalo 20-17, and FIU 51-10 as well as losses against Syracuse 27-20 in overtime, and Delaware 44-41 in overtime.
The Huskies have a bye week this week so they will have the same record heading into Chestnut Hill in a little under two weeks while the Eagles have one more game versus Clemson this weekend prior to the contest.
This will be the 17th matchup between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 13-1-2.
The game was one of multiple that the ACC announced on Monday morning for Week 8.
Other games that now have kickoff times include No. 13 Georgia Tech at Duke at noon on ESPN, SMU at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, and Pitt at Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
The conference had previously announced four kickoff times for that week, Louisville at No. 2 Miami on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, UNC at Cal on Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, Washington State at No. 19 Virginia on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. on The CW and No. 25 Florida State at Stanford on Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
UConn Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Central Connecticut- W 59-13
Sept. 6: vs. Syracuse- L 27-20 (OT)
Sept. 13: vs. Delaware- L 44-21 (OT)
Sept. 20: vs. Ball State- W 31-25
Sept. 27: vs. Buffalo- W 20-17
Oct. 4: vs. FIU- W 51-10
Oct. 11: BYE
Oct. 18: at Boston College
Oct. 25: at Rice
Nov. 1: vs. UAB
Nov. 8: vs. Duke
Nov. 15: vs. Air Force
Nov. 22: at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 29: BYE