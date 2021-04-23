Chris Lindstrom To Announce Atlanta Falcons Day Two Picks At 2021 NFL Draft

Former Boston College star will be announcing two picks for the Falcons in next week's 2021 NFL Draft

Former Boston College offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom will announce the Atlanta Falcons day two picks according to a release by the NFL. Currently the Falcons have pick #35 in the second round, and #68 in the third round.

Lindstrom came to Boston College from Shepard Hill in Dudley, Mass as a guard which he played the first two seasons under Steve Addazio. He started in 22 games over his first two seasons at guard, but when the team needed him he switched to tackle his junior year in 2017, where he was named All-ACC second-team. His stock exploded his senior year, when he flipped back to guard and was named All-ACC First Team. An incredibly quick and nimble guard, Lindstrom was perfect for Steve Addazio's system, as he had the motor to pull and blast blocks for AJ Dillon and the other running backs.

He was drafted with the #13 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and missed most of the 2019 season with an injury. However, Lindstrom rallied in 2020 and started every game for the Atlanta Falcons, becoming a valuable and dependable part of the offensive line. Lindstrom's younger brother Alec is the starting center for the Boston College Eagles.

The NFL Draft will begin next week on Thursday April 29th and run also on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. The draft will be televised on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You May Also Enjoy:

Details for Saturday's Boston College Football Spring Game

Jeff Smith Signs Deal With New York Jets

Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Spring Game

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro