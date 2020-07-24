BCBulletin
David Bailey Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

A.J. Black

Boston College running back David Bailey was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Friday. The award, given out at the conclusion of the season goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Last season David Bailey was the backup running back to AJ Dillon, but even in a smaller role still had a fantastic season. He finished his sophomore campaign with 844 rushing yards on 148 carries in 13 games (5.7 ypc), including one start. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground, passed for one touchdown and scored another through the air. The multi-dimensional back also caught 10 passes for 94 yards.  

This season with Dillon gone to the NFL, Bailey will be the feature back for new head coach Jeff Hafley

Per the Press Release

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, and will feature fresh faces, as 2019 winner Joe Burrow (LSU) and finalists Chase Young (Ohio State) and Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) have all moved on to the NFL.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10, 2020. The formal presentations of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel &Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.

Boston College has had one player win the award, quarterback Doug Flute in 1984. 

Eagles landing on watch lists:

Max Richardson: Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Award

David Bailey: Doak Walker Award

Hunter Long: Mackey Award

Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson: Outland Trophy

