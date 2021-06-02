Running Back David Bailey Transfers to Colorado State

Former Boston College running back David Bailey has found a new home, and it is worth former head coach Steve Addazio at Colorado State per the 247 Transfer Portal Twitter account. This move is not a surprise, as Bailey was extremely successful under Addazio's style of power running.

The Ridgely (MD) native came to Boston College in 2018 as a three star recruit. He saw limited action in 2018, but had a big game against Louisville where he rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore year (2019) was a big year for Bailey. A member of the "Buffalo Boys" with fellow running back AJ Dillon, he was a dynamic power rusher who 844 yards and averaged 11 yards per carry. Showcasing good speed and proving difficult to take down, Bailey was the perfect compliment to Dillon. He had two big games during the season against Syracuse and NC State where he rushed for a combined four touchdowns and ran for over 150 yards.

With the new coaching staff the rising senior struggled in 2020 rushing for 503 yards and seven touchdowns, but only averaged 3.96 yards per carry. It seemed the change from the run heavy Steve Addazio offense to a more balanced pro-style impacted his play. He wasn't able to shed the blocks like he used to and didn't appear to have the change of direction or explosiveness that the offense needed.

Bailey is one of many former Boston College players to head to Fort Collins and reunite with Addazio. Adam Korutz, Matt Valecce, Elijah Johnson, Cam Reddy and Mike Ciaffoni all have also transferred to the Rams.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles