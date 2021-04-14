NCAA Expected To End Dead Period on June 1 In Vote Later This Week

The NCAA Division I Council is "expected to set an end date of June 1" for the recruiting dead period, according to CBS.com reporter Dennis Dodd. Since the beginning of the pandemic, recruits have not been allowed to take official visits to campuses, or meet with any staff in person.The council will meet later this week to vote on the resolution, which is expected to pass.

The current dead period has been in place since last March, and has been extended eight times since the original decision. Multiple schools around the country have already begun to schedule live visits with recruits, and the recruits have been publicly sharing those dates on social media. At the time of this writing we have yet to see a Boston College recruit publicly announce a visit to Chestnut Hill, but that could change soon.

This news is going to be a welcome update for Boston College staff and the recruits that they are talking with. Since arriving in Chestnut Hill, second year head coach Jeff Hafley has talked extensively about only getting a handful of weeks to meet with kids live before the pandemic. Most of the Class of 2021 never met with Hafley or his staff in person, and only communicated via Zoom and other electronic methods. Some recruits did make it to campus to visit, but were barred from communicating with staff, due to the dead period regulations.

Ending the dead period would be big news for the recruits themselves, as they get to finally meet coaches who will be such a big part of their future, and be able to see all of the facilities on campus. In addition it would be big for a program like Boston College, as this would allow the recruits to see the campus, and meet the new staff, which both could only be a positive.

You May Also Enjoy:

Jim Mora Jr. Gives Strengths For Hunter Long

Jim Mora Jr. On Scheme Fit For Hunter Long

Boston College Adds Assistant Chris Markwood

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here