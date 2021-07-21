DB Denzel Blackwell Transfers to Arkansas State

Update: According to a report on 247sports, Blackwell has committed to play at Arkansas State

*******

Denzel Blackwell, a redshirt freshman from Houston Strake Jesuit has entered the transfer portal, first reported by Tyler Calvaruso of Eagle Insider. Last season, the defensive back appeared in eight games mostly on special teams. His play was pointed out this spring by head coach Jeff Hafley, as having an excellent spring. He had two pass breakups in the Jay McGillis Spring Game in 2021.

A three star recruit in the Class of 2020, Blackwell came to Boston College over offers from Baylor, Dartmouth, Houston-Baptist, Louisiana-Monroe, and Temple. The path to a starting role this season would have been tough with Elijah Jones, Jason Maitre, Brandon Sebastian, and Josh DeBerry returning. Though based on Hafley's spring comments, he may have found playing time sooner rather than later.

Haynes joins a growing list of players, mostly recruited by former head coach Steve Addazio that have entered the transfer portal. That list includes Kyiev Bennermon (NC A&T), Justin Bellido (Notre Dame College), Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), Matt Valecce (Colorado State), David Bailey (Colorado State), Nate Emer, Paul Theobald, Korey Smith, Bryce Morais, Luc Bequette, Bryce Sebastian, Tate Haynes, Jaleel Berry and Sam Johnson (no school announced yet).

You May Also Enjoy:

Edwin Kolenge Commits To Boston College

Who was the mystery commitment?

Daveon Crouch Commits To Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for our new commenting system, just click on the green button above and it will take you directly to the comment section! Another way to find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!