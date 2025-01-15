Donovan Ezeiruaku Earns All-America Honors From ESPN
Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named to ESPN’s 2024 All-America First-Team Defense.
The Williamstown, N.J., native was added to the team for his standout senior campaign in 2024. This past season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup for the Eagles.
Not only did Ezeiruaku lead the team in assisted tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles, but he also notched his name into the conference and national rankings.
In the ACC, he ranked first in sacks and tackles for loss while nationally, he ranked third in tackles for loss, second in sacks, first in sacks per game (1.38), and tied for first in tackles for loss per game (1.7).
Ezeiruaku racked up multiple accolades in 2024, including the Hendricks Award, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award as well as was named a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
He also was named a consensus First-Team All-American after earning First-Team honors from The Sporting News, AP, AFCA, and CBS/247Sports. He also earned Second-Team honors from Sports Illustrated and Walter Camp.
The accomplishment etched Ezeiruaku into the Boston College history books as the 13th player in program history to earn consensus status.
Ezeiruaku declared for the 2025 NFL Draft earlier in the month.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
New Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Shouts Out Boston College’s Bill O’Brien in Introductory Press Conference
Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Princeton Offensive Lineman Transfer
Former Boston College Football Wide Receiver Transfers to Charlotte