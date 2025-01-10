Former Boston College Football Wide Receiver Transfers to Charlotte
Boston College football wide receiver transfer Jayden McGowan is transferring to Charlotte.
The program announced that it had signed McGowan on Friday afternoon via social media.
This will be McGowan’s third stop in his collegiate career.
The Laurens, S.C., native joined the Eagles program during the 2023 offseason after transferring from Vanderbilt. He originally decided to transfer to South Carolina, however flipped his commitment to Boston College nine days after committing to the Gamecocks and nearly three weeks after entering the portal.
In 2024, the junior appeared in 11 games and tallied two receptions for no yards and two rushing attempts for 13 yards. He was primarily used for punt and kickoff returns and tallied a combined ten return attempts for 130 yards.
During his two seasons with the Commodores, he appeared in 24 games and tallied 80 receptions for 836 yards and three touchdowns as well as 32 rush attempts for 160 yards. He also tallied 40 combined punt and kickoff return attempts for 879 yards and one touchdown.
McGowan was one of 13 Boston College players to enter the portal this offseason. He joined quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Jack Brandon, linebacker Sione Hala, defensive backs Jalen Cheek, Ryan Turner, Cole Batson and Kahlil Ali, wide receivers Jerand Bradley and Montrell Wade, offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic, and defensive linemen Regen Terry and Nigel Tate.
He is also the seventh to announce his transfer destination. Castellanos transferred to Florida State, Hala to Weber State, Cheek to UAB, Turner to Purdue, Ali to Delaware, and Bradley to Kansas State.
McGowan joins a program that went 5-7 last year.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Two Former Boston College Football Players Named to 2024 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team
Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Stays Active in Transfer Portal
Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Speaks on Taking Next Steps