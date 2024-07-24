Donovan Ezeiruaku Shares Which Boston College Defensive Players He Believes Will Have a Standout Season
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku had a standout season last year.
In 2023, he tallied 53 total tackles (28 solo and 25 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss for 23 yards, two sacks for seven yards, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended. His statistics placed him in the top five in nearly every category on the Eagles defense last year and helped the group to rank No. 70 in the nation in total defense.
With the loss of Vinny DePalma and John Pupel, the senior has an opportunity to continue to improve his game while increasing his draft stock.
While speaking to the ACC Network on Wednesday afternoon, Ezeirauku shared what players he believes are going to help make this defense dominant in the upcoming season.
“First and foremost, a young guy, KP Price,” said Ezeiruaku. “[He] did not redshirt last year as a freshman so he’s coming in as a true sophomore at that safety spot. In my opinion, he’s a dog. We’ve got some younger guys on the outside, Amari Jackson and Max Tucker as well as transfer Sed[arius] McConnell at the D-Line spot and at linebacker Daveon Crouch, so it’ll be good to see how we gel together. It’s a group of competitive and hungry guys and that’s how it's supposed to be on a defense. It’s gonna be fun.”
The Williamstown, N.J., native also took a moment to explain what it meant to him to be able to represent the Eagles at the ACC Football Kickoff for the second consecutive year.
“It means a lot,” said Ezeiruaku. “To be able to be the faces of the program this year and I was here last year which was a blessing but being chosen to do it again, it just means a lot to me.”