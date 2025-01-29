BC Bulletin

Donovan Ezeiruaku Talks About Senior Bowl Opportunity

The Eagles alumnus shared his thoughts on the chance to be able to compete in the prestigious event.

Kim Rankin

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) rushes against the SMU Mustangs offense during the first half at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) rushes against the SMU Mustangs offense during the first half at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College football alumnus Donovan Ezeiruaku is one of two former Eagles participating in the 2025 Senior Bowl. 

On Tuesday, the Williamstown, N.J., native spoke to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo after practice about the opportunity to compete in the event.

“This is just an opportunity for me to go out here in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches, and just show them the competitor that I am,” said Ezeiruaku. “Obviously, we’ve seen the tape already but just to shake hands and really see these executives face-to-face, I think that’s the biggest opportunity for me.” 

In 2024, Ezeiruaku had a standout season as he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup for the Eagles.

He also shared the importance of not only being able to be coached by a former NFL head coach in Bill O’Brien, but also having that connection as he goes through the draft process. 

“Yeah, it does,” said Ezeiruaku. “[It’s] definitely a great resource, many resources at Boston College that I’ve had. Somebody [like] Coach O’Brien is somebody that I can call. I’ve got him on speed dial if I really need to just to ask advice. He’s the type of coach that will give me interview questions over the phone just to make sure I’m fully prepared and that’s how he was during the season and it was just really great to have him.”

The Senior Bowl will be on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Kansas State Football Officially Announces Addition of Former Boston College WR

Boston College Football’s 2025 Schedule Released by ACC

Boston College Football Staffer Hired by New England Patriots

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Football