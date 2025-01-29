Donovan Ezeiruaku Talks About Senior Bowl Opportunity
Boston College football alumnus Donovan Ezeiruaku is one of two former Eagles participating in the 2025 Senior Bowl.
On Tuesday, the Williamstown, N.J., native spoke to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo after practice about the opportunity to compete in the event.
“This is just an opportunity for me to go out here in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches, and just show them the competitor that I am,” said Ezeiruaku. “Obviously, we’ve seen the tape already but just to shake hands and really see these executives face-to-face, I think that’s the biggest opportunity for me.”
In 2024, Ezeiruaku had a standout season as he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup for the Eagles.
He also shared the importance of not only being able to be coached by a former NFL head coach in Bill O’Brien, but also having that connection as he goes through the draft process.
“Yeah, it does,” said Ezeiruaku. “[It’s] definitely a great resource, many resources at Boston College that I’ve had. Somebody [like] Coach O’Brien is somebody that I can call. I’ve got him on speed dial if I really need to just to ask advice. He’s the type of coach that will give me interview questions over the phone just to make sure I’m fully prepared and that’s how he was during the season and it was just really great to have him.”
The Senior Bowl will be on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
