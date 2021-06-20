'22 DL Donovan Spellman Sets Decision Date

Boston College target Donovan Spellman, of Clayton North Carolina has set his decision date according to a tweet. The rising senior, will make his decision on July 4th.

Spellman, recently completed a visit to Chestnut Hill this weekend. A three star lineman (per 247sports.com), he holds an offer sheet that includes Akron, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Air Force. He already visited Liberty and is scheduled to visit the Chanticleers next weekend. The 6-3 lineman also camped at UNC and NC State.

This weekend was a big recruiting event for the Eagles, with almost a dozen visitors hitting campus. By the end of the weekend various defensive coaches including defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase were tweeting about the success they had recruiting the position. There is a possibility that Spellman could be one of the commitments that hasn't been announced yet.

"Coach Vince (Oghobaase) blessed me with the offer last night on the phone," he said back when he was offered. "When he said it he wanted to offer me , I cried . This is the ACC, Power 5. Not everyone can get in and I’m just blessed."

The Eagles landed two announced commitments this weekend in linebacker Edwin Kolenge out of Quebec/Florida, and Clive Wilson a defensive lineman from Youngstown, Ohio. There are still two remaining recruits that have announced commitments but have yet to go public.

