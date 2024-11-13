Extra Point: Castellanos Entering the Transfer Portal Signals a New Era for Boston College
After being benched in Boston College's game against Syracuse this past week, which the Eagles wound up winning, junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to several sources.
Castellanos was benched in favor of Grayson James, an FIU transfer, during this past weekend's matchup with the Orange, and as a result, decided to take a short break from team activities. Now, that break has led to the Eagles being down a signal caller, but the real effects may be much greater than that.
While first year head coach Bill O'Brien added some key players in the transfer portal, he is still working with a roster that is mostly comprised of players who suited up for Boston College last season. Only one win away from bowl eligibility, the turnaround for BC has been stark - a result some attribute directly to the coaching job done by O'Brien and his staff.
However, as much of an improvement that O'Brien and his staff have made, some hard truths still rung out, and they're playing out in Castellanos' decision. Make no mistake about it, the move to James is a calculated one from O'Brien and company, and one that was indubitably not taken lightly. As ugly as it may look on the outside, it signifies a shift into a new reality for Boston College football.
And that reality is one that Thomas Castellanos no longer wishes to be a part of. The Eagles return to action against SMU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.