Extra Point: EA Sports, Boston College Showcasing Collaboration In CFB 26
As last year's football season drew nearer and nearer, plenty of fans began taking to EA Sports' College Football 25 in order to scratch the itch that we're all left with when there's no football to watch.
If it was Boston College football you were after, there were a few interesting tidbits that made last year's game interesting. For instance, 2025 was the first year that Bill O'Brien's playbook would be available, and Boston College had an exciting, mobile quarterback to play with at that time.
However, that's somewhat where the excitement ended. Now, though, there's a different tune.
In College Football 26, Boston College is the only school to rock the new New Balance uniforms (pun intended), so there's already some differences popping up there. However, the entire stadium entrance for Boston College got reworked as well, and it's now one of the most unique in the game, with the "Screaming Eagles" performing their famous "BC" routine at centerfield.
Night games at Alumni Stadium are now some of the most unique in the game, and in all honesty, it looks to be due to a more enhanced collaborative effort between EA and Boston College's athletic department and licensing team. These games take immense amounts of time and back-and-forth to get nailed down, and it seems like EA and Boston College hit a home run with the school's representation in the latest title.
Now, with this working relationship established, it will be even more interesting to see how Boston College and EA work together in future titles, such as EA Sports' college basketball game that is rumored to release in 2028.