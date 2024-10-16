Extra Point: Is This a Make or Break Week for Boston College Football?
Boston College currently sits at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play heading into this week's matchup with Virginia Tech, where the Eagles come in as a seven point underdog.
On the outlook with teams like Louisville, SMU and Syracuse lying ahead, Boston College could take plenty of lumps late in the season. Winning at this juncture is paramount for Bill O'Brien and his first year staff, along with quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
The question now is, of course, will they? The team's last loss to Virginia started off as good of not better than any game BC has played thus far in the season. BC came out in the first half and dominated the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball while rattling off a couple of scores on offense.
Fast forward to the second half, though, and it was a different story. Virginia found great success on the ground, and the Eagles simply couldn't hold on to the football long enough to create any kind of offensive energy.
Virginia Tech comes into the matchup at 3-3, with one of those losses coming to the Miami Hurricanes, a team many have picked to sit at the top of the ACC when the season is finished. VT has put up 30 points or more in four of its six games this season, and has never scored less than 23. It will take Boston College's best defensive effort of the season to bottle up the Hokies when the two meet this Saturday in Lane Stadium.