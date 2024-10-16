Preview: Boston College Football Looks to Get Back in the Win Column at Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column on Thursday night with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 1-1 ACC).
Heading into the matchup, both teams are coming off their first bye week of the year which fell at the exact halfway point of the season.
So far this year, the Eagles have gotten off to a successful start to the season with wins over the then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered losses to No. 19 Missouri (then-No. 6) and most recently a loss to Virginia.
On the other hand, the Hokies, who were expected to be a threat in the ACC heading into the season, suffered a season opening loss to Vanderbilt, a Week 4 loss to Rutgers, and a Week 5 loss to No. 6 Miami as well as recorded wins over Marshall, Old Dominion, and Stanford.
Although the two programs are out of the College Football Playoff race, they both have a slim, but possible chance to reach the ACC Championship in December, however a conference loss for either team would more than likely eliminate them from contention.
Offensively, both teams are similarly matched up. As a whole, Boston College’s offense ranks No. 12 in scoring (27.2), No. 15 in passing (195.7), No. 10 in rushing (157.7) and No. 13 in average yards per game in the ACC (353.3). Virginia Tech’s offense ranks No. 9 in scoring (30.5), No. 6 in rushing (182.8), No. 16 in passing (192.3), and No. 11 in average yards per game (37.52).
The Eagles defense holds a significant advantage over the Hokies. As a group, Boston College ranks No. 1 in scoring allowed (17.2), No. 3 in total yards allowed (321.7), No. 4 in rushing yards allowed (104.7), and No. 11 in passing yards allowed (217). Virginia Tech ranks No. 10 in scoring (22.7), No. 15 in rushing (170.8), No. 16 in passing (184.2), and No. 10 in total yards (355).
Currently, Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos ranks No.13 in average yards per game (196.6), while Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is narrowly behind at No. 14 (192.5). However, Castellanos ranks the second-highest in passing efficiency (181.2) and third-highest completion percentage (67%). Drones is sitting at No. 14 (133.6) in passing efficiency and No. 13 in completion percentage (63%).
The contest will be the Hokies “Orange Effect” game which will feature orange uniforms that the team showcased on social media on Wednesday.
The game will be aired on ESPN and the radio broadcast will be on WEEI 93.7 FM.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Report: Boston College DB Amari Jackson Out For Season
Everything Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Said Ahead of Virginia Tech
Broadcast Information for Boston College Football at Virginia Tech; Full Week 8 TV Schedule