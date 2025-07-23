Extra Point: Thomas Castellanos Peels Back The Curtain On Boston College Troubles, If Only Just
At this point, you could write a pretty solid documentary piece on the entire fallout between former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos and BC head football coach Bill O'Brien, but earlier today at ACC Kickoff, Castellanos said that no matter what, he was ready to focus on his life after Chestnut Hill.
However, while doing so, the former Eagle signal caller raised a few signals of his own, pulling back the curtain a bit on just how fractured the relationship between he and O'Brien became before Castellanos decided to enter the transfer portal last fall.
For those who are new here, Castellanos was benched in favor of backup quarterback Grayson James following a stretch of games where even Castellanos would probably agree he didn't play his best football. Eventually, that level of play led to a conversation between he and O'Brien that both parties have kept private up to this point. All Castellanos would say on the matter was that he didn't feel as though everyone was getting the full story, and it wasn't going to come from him, either.
“There’s so many narratives saying, ‘Oh, he got benched or he quit, right?’” Castellanos told Boston College Eagles On SI at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff. “Nobody knows what happened in that, you know, behind closed doors and what [O’Brien] said.”
“People want to believe that I got this, they believe that I got benched,” Castellanos said. “But, to me, it wasn’t the case that I got benched [and] I didn’t quit. A lot of other things happened [that] I never came out about it, and I don’t want to.”
In an earlier interview during the offseason, Castellanos said that in hindsight, he wishes he would have left the program the same time as his former BC head coach, Jeff Hafley, who left the program to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay packers.
“I really wish I would have left when Hafley left, but I tried to give it another take,” Castellanos told Pete Nakos of On3. “BC wasn’t the school for me. I wasn’t able to be myself, and I had to try to make myself something I wasn’t. I just didn’t like it.”