Extra Point: Two Small Stats are Making a Big Difference for Boston College Football
Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos and the rest of the Boston College Eagles have done everything necessary to build hype around the program in the upper echelon of the ACC.
At 4-1, the Eagles might not have looked pretty getting there at times, but the team has put games in the right column in second halves numerous times this year. It could be argued that BC is one of the better second half teams in the country right now, and not many would have information to go against that stance, especially when considering a couple of key facts.
Over the course of this season, Boston College has allowed only 26 second half points throughout its first five games. Outside of the thrashing of Duquesne, all games have been relatively low scoring as well as the Eagles have controlled the tempo as much as possible and limited big plays.
O'Brien's second half adjustments have proved to be paramount in these efforts, but that's not all. The Eagles are playing an extremely clean brand of football. The Eagles rank behind only Iowa for the fewest average penalties per contest with 3.4 per game. When compared with last season's numbers of 6.5 per game, that serves as a stark improvement.
So yes, while Castellanos, Kye Robichaux and company have been utterly brilliant so far and fans have packed back into Chestnut Hill under O'Brien's leadership, the finer details of the games remain to be the force driving this BC team.
Those details look to be tested yet again this weekend as the Eagles take on Virginia on the road this weekend in another ACC matchup.