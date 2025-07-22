Extra Point: What To Expect From Boston College During ACC Football Kickoff Week 2025
ACC Kickoff lets us know each year that football season is almost upon us, and that's a wonderful thing. However, there are never any real roadmaps when it comes to what fans can expect out of their team's media day coverage. Luckily for Boston College fans, that isn't the case.
Who's Attending For Boston College?
The obvious is head coach Bill O'Brien, but what Eagles are joining him this week?
Four players will join O'Brien in Charlotte. These four representatives are usually leaders on the field or in the locker room, or more often than not, both. This gives early insight into who BC fans might hear from the most this season.
1. Logan Taylor - Offensive Tackle
2. Lewis Bond - Wide Receiver
3. Daveon "Bam" Crouch - Linebacker
4. KP Price - Defensive Back
What are the talking points?
After a solid start to the O'Brien era at BC, what more is there to say?
Most of the rhetoric from O'Brien and company will likely revolve around improving on what was a solid first year with the former NFL skipper at the helm, along with continuing to build towards a better on-field product via the recruiting trail.
O'Brien and company currently sit at No. 41 in the country for the 2026 class, according on 247 Sports, but have earned commitments from 25 three-star prospects and one four-star EDGE rusher in Mason Leak of Avon, Connecticut. Additionally, the Eagles already have a pair of commitments in the 2027 cycle as well.
Overall, improving on win totals and turnover percentage will be the pivotal point for BC this season, and it will most likely be addressed early and often in the team's availabilities this week, before we get to the next part, which will almost certainly garner more attention.
The Seminole In The Room
A certain former Eagle is making the trip to Charlotte, too.
Freshly minted Florida State transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who suited up for Boston College just one year ago, hasn't been shy over his distaste for the program at Boston College. This will probably be the first time he's in the same room with his former head coach since shipping down to Florida, and while most media members will probably ask him about his comments regarding the team's game against Alabama, some will also ask him about the interview remarks he made regarding O'Brien and his former program.
On that same note, O'Brien will more than likely be asked his thoughts on the situation. Don't be surprised if he straight up declines to comment a response, but rest assured the question will be floated.
Ah, yes, football season is almost here, and with it will come all of the drama, passion and excitement that no other sport can bring us. How many days until Boston College football's first game? 39 days and counting.