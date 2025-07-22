BC Bulletin

Extra Point: What To Expect From Boston College During ACC Football Kickoff Week 2025

The questions are always wacky, and the drama is at an all-time high for Boston College at this week's ACC Football Kickoff.

Tanner Marlar

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
ACC Kickoff lets us know each year that football season is almost upon us, and that's a wonderful thing. However, there are never any real roadmaps when it comes to what fans can expect out of their team's media day coverage. Luckily for Boston College fans, that isn't the case.

Who's Attending For Boston College?

The obvious is head coach Bill O'Brien, but what Eagles are joining him this week?

Four players will join O'Brien in Charlotte. These four representatives are usually leaders on the field or in the locker room, or more often than not, both. This gives early insight into who BC fans might hear from the most this season.

1. Logan Taylor - Offensive Tackle

Boston College offensive tackle Logan Taylor and fellow offensive lineman Kevin Cline block an SMU defender.
Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Logan Taylor (65) and offensive lineman Kevin Cline (79) team up on Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Kobe Wilson (24) during the second half at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

2. Lewis Bond - Wide Receiver

Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond reacts during the second half against Nebraska.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

3. Daveon "Bam" Crouch - Linebacker

Boston College linebacker Daveon Crouch tackles Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp.
Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles linebacker Daveon Crouch (1) sacks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Caden Veltkamp (10) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

4. KP Price - Defensive Back

Boston College defensive back KP Price in action against Southern Methodist University.
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back KP Price (20) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What are the talking points?

After a solid start to the O'Brien era at BC, what more is there to say?

Most of the rhetoric from O'Brien and company will likely revolve around improving on what was a solid first year with the former NFL skipper at the helm, along with continuing to build towards a better on-field product via the recruiting trail.

O'Brien and company currently sit at No. 41 in the country for the 2026 class, according on 247 Sports, but have earned commitments from 25 three-star prospects and one four-star EDGE rusher in Mason Leak of Avon, Connecticut. Additionally, the Eagles already have a pair of commitments in the 2027 cycle as well.

Overall, improving on win totals and turnover percentage will be the pivotal point for BC this season, and it will most likely be addressed early and often in the team's availabilities this week, before we get to the next part, which will almost certainly garner more attention.

The Seminole In The Room

A certain former Eagle is making the trip to Charlotte, too.

Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals.
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Freshly minted Florida State transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who suited up for Boston College just one year ago, hasn't been shy over his distaste for the program at Boston College. This will probably be the first time he's in the same room with his former head coach since shipping down to Florida, and while most media members will probably ask him about his comments regarding the team's game against Alabama, some will also ask him about the interview remarks he made regarding O'Brien and his former program.

On that same note, O'Brien will more than likely be asked his thoughts on the situation. Don't be surprised if he straight up declines to comment a response, but rest assured the question will be floated.

Ah, yes, football season is almost here, and with it will come all of the drama, passion and excitement that no other sport can bring us. How many days until Boston College football's first game? 39 days and counting.

