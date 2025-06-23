Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Takes Shots at Bill O'Brien, Program
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos did not hold back when talking about Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien and his former program.
In an interview with On3Sports reporter Pete Nakos, the current Florida State Seminole shared that he struggled to get on the same page with O’Brien during last year’s campaign.
“I really wish I would have left when Hafley left, but I tried to give it another take,” said Castellanos to On3. “BC wasn’t the school for me. I wasn’t able to be myself, and I had to try to make myself be something I wasn’t. I just didn’t like it. Bill O’Brien and I butted heads early in the season. I got banged up a few games. We had a meeting, and it kind of blew up in my face. I did so much for that program, and I did everything that I could, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way.”
The Waycross, Ga., native spent two seasons with the Eagles. After a promising 2023 season, he failed to find the same success in 2024 as he went 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as tallied 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
During Boston College’s game against Syracuse on Nov. 9, 2024, Castellanos was benched for Grayson James. When O’Brien announced James as the starter for the Eagles’ game against SMU the following week, Castellanos left the program and entered the transfer portal in Dec., when it opened.
One of the reasons he chose Florida State was to reunite with Gus Malzahn, his head coach at UCF where he spent one season before transferring to Boston College.
“He’s [Malzahn] just giving me the keys and allowing me to just be me,” Castellanos said. “Just go out there and play football within the offense. That’s what I need. I don’t need a dog collar or a leash on me. I just need coach to say, ‘Just go be you. Go play.’ That’s what I was missing.”
The rising senior also compared offensive talent between the two teams, citing that he believes the Seminoles can be better because he has more talent on the team than he did at Boston College in 2024.
“I didn’t have nearly as much talent as I do here,” said Castellanos. “I didn’t have the guys. But over here, I have some of the best athletic guys. I’m not the fastest one on the team over here. I’m not the most athletic guy on the team. So just being around these guys and just instilling in their heads the winning mentality, and what we can do. They got the team, they got the guys. All they needed was a leader in place to lead them.”
Castellanos will have a major challenge proving himself as FSU opens its season hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30, however he is not worried about the opponent ahead.
“I dreamed of moments like this,” said Castellanos. “I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.”