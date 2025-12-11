Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Kris Letang, Beckett Sennecke, Morgan Geekie)
There are plenty of NHL player props to choose from with a massive 13-game slate on Thursday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Kris Letang, Beckett Sennecke, and Morgan Geekie.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Dec. 11.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 11
- Kris Letang OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Canadiens
- Beckett Sennecke OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Islanders
- Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Jets
Kris Letang OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Canadiens
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is still under two shots on goal per game this season (48 SOG in 28 games), but he’s been inching closer to that mark in recent weeks. The veteran has multiple shots on goal in four straight games and nine of his last 10 with 22 SOG in that span.
After getting just 18 shots on goal in his first 14 games, Letang has been ramping it up over the past month. Since November 6, Letang has 30 SOG in 14 games, including 2+ SOG in 12 of those contests.
Home ice has been great for Letang in terms of shooting the puck with 26 SOG in 13 home games this season. He’s had 2+ SOG in in all but four of those games.
Beckett Sennecke OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Islanders
Beckett Sennecke has rocketed up the Calder Trophy odds in recent weeks. The Ducks rookie is up to 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) on the season, and is currently on a three-game multi-point streak.
Sennecke now has points in 11 of his last 12 games as well as 15 of 20 dating back to November 1. He has 21 points in those 20 games, with seven goals and 14 assists.
Ilya Sorokin has been great in net for the Islanders, but their defense is suspect and the Ducks should be able to put a few goals on the board.
My official pick is Sennecke to record a point, but if you want to get a bit spicy you can take him to get an assist at +145. He has an assist in 15 games this season with just four games where he scored a goal without recording an assist.
Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Jets
We’re going back to Morgan Geekie once again as our anytime goalscorer pick for tonight. The Bruins forward has 22 goals in 31 games this season and has rarely gone more than a game or two without finding the back of the net.
Geekie didn’t score in the Bruins’ 5-2 win in St. Louis on Tuesday night, but he still has a goal in seven of his last 10 games with 10 total goals in that span.
The Jets aren’t their typical stingy selves right now, especially with Connor Hellebuyck out. The Bruins have scored at least four goals in four straight games, and this is a price worth betting Geekie at to score at nearly 2-to-1.
