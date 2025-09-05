Former BC Football DE Receives Seventh Highest Defensive Snaps in Cowboys' Opener
It may not have been the start that former Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku—the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year—would have wanted to his professional football career, but amassing the Dallas Cowboys’ seventh-most snap shares on defense is more than an impressive feat as a rookie.
It was bound to be the case, as the second-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft immediately rose higher in Dallas’ depth chart following the blockbuster trade which sent two-time first-team All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers prior to the beginning of the season.
Ezeriauku received 21 snaps out of 62 possible defensive snaps in the Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season, and while he only made one tackle—a solo tackle—the former Eagle showed glimpses of promise.
He also definitely had his “Welcome to the NFL” moments, going up against one of the most stout offensive lines in the league in Philadelphia. It is no easy task to pass rush against second-team All-Pro offensive tackle Jordan Mailata in your first game in the league, and Ezeiruaku certainly faced the consequences of that in some instances.
But there were a few plays in which Ezeiruaku, who recorded 16.5 sacks for BC in 2024—which tied the program’s single-season record—and finished his collegiate career as one of the best pass rushers in school history, applied the same time of pressure on Jalen Hurts as he used to do on a weekly basis in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
On one occasion, early in the fourth quarter, Ezeiruaku ducked under Mailata’s grip and applied firm inside leverage, escaping his hands and attaining a clear path to Hurts. The swim move looked right out of Parsons’ strategy book for edge-rushing tools, and Ezeiruaku executed it to perfection, nearly sacking Hurts and forcing the reigning Super Bowl-winning quarterback to make a poor throw to Saquon Barkley in the flat.
Barkley, unsurprisingly, snagged the ball with one hand and proceeded to stiff arm a defender before gaining a first down, but that type of rep is something Dallas’ defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, will surely rewatch on tape and likely use as an example of a clean pass-rushing action in defensive team meetings.
That is a rep Ezeiruaku will need to build on, because plenty of his tape did not look nearly as formidable—not that he was expected to immediately jump in for Parsons and generate the same level of pass-rush success in his first NFL game.
The matchup also marked a homecoming for Ezeiruaku, who grew up rooting for the Eagles as a child and was born less than 30 minutes away from where Lincoln Financial Field is located—his hometown is Williamstown, N.J.
Ezeiruaku’s mom, Cindy—who is his rock—was obviously in attendance for the game and made sure to snap a picture with her son before pregame warmups, just like she would during his college days on the Heights, and before that in high school and pop warner.
The fact that my first game is 30 minutes from my house, that’s the surreal part,” Ezeiruaku told Patrik Walter of dallascowboys.com.
