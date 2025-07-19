Former BC Offensive Tackle Trapilo Agrees to Contract With Chicago Bears
The Boston College Eagles’ football program sent a trio of players to the National Football League via the NFL Draft this year—Donovan Ezeiruaku, Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall.
As summer training camps approach for every NFL franchise, draftees are in the process of signing rookie contracts. On Friday, Ezeiruaku, the second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, signed a four-year, $10.1 million contract.
But Ezeiruaku wasn’t the only former Eagle to ink an initial deal with his respective team this past week.
Before that, on Thursday, former BC offensive tackle and the Chicago Bears’ second-round draft pick Ozzy Trapilo agreed to terms with the Bears’ organization, managed by former BC lineman Ryan Poles, on a four-year deal with the first two years 100 percent guaranteed and the third year 72 percent guaranteed.
Senior NFL reporter and lead content strategist Albert Breer of the MMQB, Sports Illustrated’s home of in-depth national NFL coverage, was the first to report the news.
Trapilo is just the fourth second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft to sign this offseason and is in the mix to start at left tackle for Chicago in 2025.
Hailing from Norwell, Mass. and a product of Boston College High School in Dorchester, Trapilo spent a total of five seasons on the Heights and earned All-ACC honors twice—Trapilo was a First-Team honoree in 2024 as a graduate student and earned a Second-Team nod in 2023 as a redshirt junior.
Trapilo’s 6-foot-8, 310-pound frame generated sheer power on the right side of BC’s offensive line the past two seasons—Trapilo started every game at right tackle from 2023-24—but it appears that Trapilo is open to a switch at the professional level to help protect the blind side of second-year Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams.
Trapilo and Chicago’s 2024 third-round pick, Kiran Amegadjie will compete for left tackle duties while Braxton Jones rehabilitates from a fractured ankle.
The third former Eagle who was taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kendall—selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round—signed his rookie contract back in May. Kendall, a center, agreed to a four-year, $4.55 million deal and is likely to be in the o-line unit’s rotation of backup players this year.