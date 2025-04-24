Live Blog: Boston College 2025 NFL Draft Tracker
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off continues on Friday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Prospects are getting ready to have their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and start the next chapter of their careers.
The Eagles are expected to have four selections this year, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, and defensive tackle Cam Horsley.
All four participated in the 2025 NFL Combine in February and March, showcasing their skills for NFL GMs and scouts in hopes to up their draft stock.
Ezeiruaku, who was mocked to go in the first round, is expected to be one of the first few selections of the second round.
As for the other Eagles, Trapilo is predicted to go in either the second or third round, Kendall is expected to be taken in the fourth round, and Horsley is expected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round.
The second and third rounds will be on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. The draft will conclude on Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds, starting at noon.
The 2025 NFL Draft will stream on NFL Network and NFL+ as well as ABC and ESPN.
2025 NFL Combine Results
DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Prospect Grade: 6.40
NextGen Stats Score: 83
Vertical Jump: 35.5"
Broad Jump: 9'11"
3-Cone Drill: 6.94s
20-yd. Shuttle: 4.19s
Bench Press: 22 reps
OT Ozzy Trapilo
Prospect Grade: 6.31
NextGen Stats Score: 73
40-yd. Dash: 5.21s
10-yd. Split: 1.77s
Broad Jump: 8'10"
3-Cone Drill: 7.71s
20-yd. Shuttle: 4.7s
Bench Press: 22 reps
C Drew Kendall
Prospect Grade: 5.94
NextGen Stats Score: 72
40-yd. Dash: 5.05s
10-yd. Split: 1.79s
3-Cone Drill: 7.56s
20-yd. Shuttle: 4.51s
Bench Press: 20 reps
DT Cam Horsley
Prospect Grade: 5.96
NextGen Stats Score: 66
Vertical Jump: 31.5"
Broad Jump: 9'0"
2025 NFL Draft Tracker
[This section will be updated as players from Boston College get selected. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
1st Round
No Boston College players were selected in the first round. Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was mocked between the first and second rounds, should come off the board early on Friday night.
See Also: SI’s First Round Draft Grades For All 32 Teams