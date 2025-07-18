Former Boston College Defensive End Inks Rookie Deal With Dallas Cowboys
Former Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has officially signed his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ezeiruaku’s deal is a four-year, $10.1 million contract, the organization announced on Friday afternoon.
The Williamstown, N.J., native was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 44 overall pick (second round) of the 2025 NFL Draft back in April.
Prior to going to the NFL, Ezeiruaku spent four seasons at Boston College where he appeared in 43 games and tallied 196 total tackles (102 solo and 94 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four passes defended.
He had a standout senior campaign in 2024 where he notched 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass defended.
He finished second in the nation in tackles for loss and sacks as well as led the nation in sacks per game (1.38).
The performance earned Ezeiruaku multiple accolades including ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Hendricks Award, the Bulger Lowe Award, the NEFW Gold Helmet Award, and was a consensus First-Team All-American, the 13th Eagle in program history to earn the honor.
Ezeiruaku was one of three Eagles to be selected in the draft this past spring, joining offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was also taken in the second round at No. 56 by the Chicago Bears, and center Drew Kendall, who was chosen in the fifth round at No. 168 by the Philadelphia Eagles.