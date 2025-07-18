BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Defensive End Inks Rookie Deal With Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles alum was a second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April.

Kim Rankin

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has officially signed his rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Ezeiruaku’s deal is a four-year, $10.1 million contract, the organization announced on Friday afternoon. 

The Williamstown, N.J., native was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 44 overall pick (second round) of the 2025 NFL Draft back in April. 

Prior to going to the NFL, Ezeiruaku spent four seasons at Boston College where he appeared in 43 games and tallied 196 total tackles (102 solo and 94 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

He had a standout senior campaign in 2024 where he notched 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass defended. 

He finished second in the nation in tackles for loss and sacks as well as led the nation in sacks per game (1.38).

The performance earned Ezeiruaku multiple accolades including ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Hendricks Award, the Bulger Lowe Award, the NEFW Gold Helmet Award, and was a consensus First-Team All-American, the 13th Eagle in program history to earn the honor. 

Ezeiruaku was one of three Eagles to be selected in the draft this past spring, joining offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was also taken in the second round at No. 56 by the Chicago Bears, and center Drew Kendall, who was chosen in the fifth round at No. 168 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football