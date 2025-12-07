Is Matthew Golden Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers rookie Matthew Golden has not played since Week 11 due to a wrist injury, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden hasn't made a huge impact for a Green Bay team that is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Golden was questionable and did not play in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings and Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. He's appeared in nine games this season, catching 24 of his 32 targets for 286 yards. He's yet to find the end zone through the air.
If you're looking to bet on the Packers in this matchup against Chicago, here's a look at my favorite player prop for Sunday's divisional battle.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Bears
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+160)
Since returning from a knee injury that kept him out to begin the 2025 season, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been awesome. He's playing 71.7 percent of the team's snaps this season and is coming off a season-high 10 targets in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Watson and Romeo Doubs appear to be the top two options in the passing game with Kraft (torn ACL) out for the season, and Watson has found the end zone in two of his last three games, scoring three times over that stretch.
The former second-round pick has been targeted at least five times in three games in a row, and he's a big-play threat for a Green Bay offense that is starting to get going through the air after Jordan Love tossed four scores in Week 13.
The Bears are 14th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but they've allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (24) and the 12th-most passing yards. So, I wouldn't be shocked if Green Bay tries to attack Chicago through the air on Sunday.
Watson is priced pretty favorably for a player that's role appears to be increasing with each week this season. He's set a new season-high in targets in each of his last three games.
