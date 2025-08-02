Former Boston College DE Zach Allen Signs Extension With Denver Broncos
Former Boston College football defensive end Zach Allen has signed an extension with the Denver Broncos.
The deal is for four years and $102 million which includes $69.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
“Another deal in Denver: Broncos are signing All-Pro DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal that includes $69.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN sources,” said Schefter via X. “Allen was entering the last year of his deal, but no longer.”
The New Canaan, Conn., native spent four seasons with the Eagles from 2015-18. During that time frame, he appeared in 50 games and tallied 199 total tackles (93 solo and 106 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one forced fumble.
He left Boston College highly decorated as he earned All-ACC Second-Team and Honorable Mention honors, won the Bulger Lowe Award, was a PFF Second-Team All-American, won the Nils V. "Swede" Nelson Award, made the NEFW All-New England Team, won Walter Camp Football Foundation Connecticut Player of the Year, and was on the All-ACC Academic Team as well as was named a semifinals for multiple national awards.
The 27-year-old was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 65 overall pick (third round) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He played four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with Denver in 2022.
So far in his professional career, Allen has played in 78 games and recorded 234 total tackles (113 solo and 121 assisted), 25 sacks, 17 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, one safety, and a touchdown.
The Broncos open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 9 against the San Fransisco 49ers and begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans.