Former Boston College Football Defensive Coordinator Hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

The former Eagles staffer spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill.

Kim Rankin

National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC1) via X
Former Boston College football defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to serve as their next linebackers coach, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. 

“The #Jaguars continue to fill out their staff, as they are hiring Tem Lukabu as their new LBs coach, source says,” said Rapoport via X. “Lukabu brings seven years of NFL coaching experience, and he also served as BC’s defensive coordinator under Jeff Hafley. Most recently he was with the #Panthers.”

The 43-year-old spent three seasons at Boston College as the DC from 2020-22 under former Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley. 

The Colgate alumnus is a veteran coach that has nearly 20 years of experience and has worked at both the collegiate and professional level. 

During his coaching career, he has worked on the defensive side of the ball. At the college level, he has served as a linebackers coach for Rhode Island (2008-09), Rutgers (2010-11), Colgate (2014), and Mississippi State (2018) as well as was the director of player development at Rutgers (2006-07) and defensive line coach at FIU (2015). 

In the NFL, he has worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) as a defensive assistant, San Fransisco 49ers (2016-17) as a defensive quality control coach, the Cincinnati Bengals (2019) as a linebackers coach, and most recently the Carolina Panthers (2023-24) as an outside linebackers coach. 

Lukabu joins a Jacksonville organization that will have multiple new faces on the coaching staff in 2025.  He will work alongside head coach Liam Cohen, a Wakefield, R.I., native, and UMass alum as well as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who served as the defensive backs coach for Boston College from 2016-18. 

Last year, the Jaguars went 4-13 overall and finished third in the AFC South. 

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

