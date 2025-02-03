Former Boston College Football Defensive Coordinator Hired by Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Boston College football defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to serve as their next linebackers coach, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
“The #Jaguars continue to fill out their staff, as they are hiring Tem Lukabu as their new LBs coach, source says,” said Rapoport via X. “Lukabu brings seven years of NFL coaching experience, and he also served as BC’s defensive coordinator under Jeff Hafley. Most recently he was with the #Panthers.”
The 43-year-old spent three seasons at Boston College as the DC from 2020-22 under former Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley.
The Colgate alumnus is a veteran coach that has nearly 20 years of experience and has worked at both the collegiate and professional level.
During his coaching career, he has worked on the defensive side of the ball. At the college level, he has served as a linebackers coach for Rhode Island (2008-09), Rutgers (2010-11), Colgate (2014), and Mississippi State (2018) as well as was the director of player development at Rutgers (2006-07) and defensive line coach at FIU (2015).
In the NFL, he has worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) as a defensive assistant, San Fransisco 49ers (2016-17) as a defensive quality control coach, the Cincinnati Bengals (2019) as a linebackers coach, and most recently the Carolina Panthers (2023-24) as an outside linebackers coach.
Lukabu joins a Jacksonville organization that will have multiple new faces on the coaching staff in 2025. He will work alongside head coach Liam Cohen, a Wakefield, R.I., native, and UMass alum as well as defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who served as the defensive backs coach for Boston College from 2016-18.
Last year, the Jaguars went 4-13 overall and finished third in the AFC South.
