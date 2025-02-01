Former Boston College Football Staffer Hired by Arizona Cardinals
Former Boston College football staffer Justin Frye is being hired by the Arizona Cardinals to serve as the next offensive line coach, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is expected to become the offensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals,” wrote Thamel via X. “Frye is a veteran OL coach with stops at UCLA, Boston College and Temple. Frye was also offensive coordinator during his time at UCLA under Chip Kelly.”
Frye spent five seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2013-17 working as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
During that time frame, the Eagles went 31-33, bolstered a winning record in four out of five seasons, appeared in four bowl games, and had a Heisman finalist, running back Andre Williams in 2013.
Most recently, he served as the offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense for Ohio State, a position he’s held since 2022. This past season, he led a line that paved the way for 4,208 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns which ranked the most in the Big Ten, 2,662 rushing yards which ranked the second-highest, and 34 rushing touchdowns which ranked the third-highest during the team’s national championship run.
Other stops Frye has made include Indiana (2007-08), Florida (2009-10), Temple (2011-12), and UCLA (2018-21).
The Indiana alumnus joins a Cardinals organization that went 8-9 and finished third in the NFC West in 2024.
The new job marks the Ellwood, Ind., native’s first in the league.
