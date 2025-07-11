Former Boston College Football Offensive Lineman Signs With Rhode Island
Former Boston College football offensive lineman Nick Thomas has officially signed with Rhode Island.
The program announced the addition in a press release on Friday.
“Thomas offers both size and strength to the Rhody trenches, bringing in what will be one of the larger bodies on the Rams' front line,” said Rhode Island in the official press release. “A former Boston College Eagle, Thomas made appearances at left tackle, left guard and right tackle in demonstration of his versatility and athleticism. Though he only appeared in eight total games while at BC, Thomas played all possible snaps in a handful of those outings. A former high school tight end and basketball player at Immaculate Conception, Thomas is a well-rounded athlete.”
The East Orange, N.J., native appeared in eight games with the Eagles from 2022-23 after redshirting in 2021. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 25.
Thomas was rated as a three-star transfer recruit by Rivals/On3 and ranked No. 2,168 nationally and No. 184 in interior offensive linemen.
He joins a handful of signings announced by the Rams on Friday alongside punter James Allen (Georgia State), running back Brendon Barrow (Stanford), defensive back Jordan Campbell (Sacred Heart), defensive back Justin Carcel (Keiser), defensive lineman Ramin Farzaie (Monmouth), defensive back Leisaan Hibbert (LIU), quarterback Ryan Jankowski (UMass/Akron), punter Randy Leavitt (Louisiana Tech/Stonehill), defensive back Trey Lubin (Memphis/Keiser/Tennessee Tech), defensive back Josh Philostin (Indiana), wide receiver Angel Sanchez (UMass Dartmouth), kicker Garth White (USC), and running back Gabe Winowich (USC) as well as returned linebacker A.J. Pena.
“I am excited to welcome this group of men to the family," said Rams head coach Jim Fleming in the press release. "Our coaches did an outstanding job identifying and recruiting good players and quality people to join us in our mission to repeat as CAA Football Champions. The character of our current players and their ability to present our team culture to this group of young men is what sealed the deal. I am sure that you will get to know these new players as they strap on the Ram helmet and go to work. They are a talented bunch."
Thomas will have two years of eligibility remaining.
