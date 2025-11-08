Former Boston College Football Player Lands Job With Sports Agency
Former Boston College football player DuJuan Daniels is stepping into a new role in football.
Daniels is joining a newly created sports agency called ASCEND FOOTBALL as the Co-Founder and General Manager.
The organization made the announcement in an official press release on Saturday morning.
“A newly formed sports agency based in metro Indianapolis- ASCEND FOOTBALL- is proud to announce DuJuan Daniels as Co-Founder and General Manager,” said ASCEND FOOTBALL. “Daniels has teamed up with veteran sports attorney and NFLPA agent Randy Fisher, who serves as ASCEND’s Chief Executive Officer.
“As general manager, Daniels will lead ASCEND’s scouting and player evaluation efforts, utilizing his nearly two (2) decades worth of expert NFL front office experience,” said ASCEND FOOTBALL. “‘Having a GM-level NFL executive on the agency side is a remarkable, game-changing advantage, not just for our company, but especially for our current and future clients,’ stated Randy Fisher.”
The Indianapolis, Ind., native played at Boston College from 1998-03. He played as a wide receiver, defensive back, and was a kickoff returner for the Eagles.
He was a three-time academic All-Big East Selection and a two-time Boston College Male Scholar Athlete of the Year winner.
After his playing career, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.
“Daniels spent the previous five (5) NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders as their Senior National Scout and Assistant Director of Player Personnel,” said ASCEND FOOTBALL. “Prior to his time with the Raiders, Daniels was with the New England Patriots for thirteen (13) seasons, serving in various scouting roles, including Area and National Scout. While with the organization, the Patriots went to ten (10) AFC Championships, six (6) Super Bowl appearances, and won three (3) Super Bowl Championships (XLIX, LI, LII).
“Daniels was named Indiana Mr. Football in 1997 among many other local and national honors, after leading Bishop Chatard High School to the 3A State Championship,” said ASCEND FOOTBALL. “He played his college football at Boston College from 1998-2003 and was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2021.”
Daniels commented on the new venture at the end of the press release.
‘The game of football has blessed me beyond belief throughout my life. I am honored to pay it back by helping players fulfill their dreams and aspirations through our efforts at ASCEND FOOTBALL.’”