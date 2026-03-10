What Romeo Doubs Signing Means for Patriots and a Potential A.J. Brown Trade

The Patriots have a new top target for quarterback Drake Maye.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New England is in agreement with free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $68 million contract with a maximum value of $80 million.

Doubs, 25, was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft and spent the past four seasons in Green Bay. While a part of a crowded wide receiver room that included the likes of Christian Watson, Jaylen Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks—among others—the 25-year-old led the Packers in receptions (55), yards (724), first downs (41) and touchdowns (6) in 2025 while becoming a favorite of quarterback Jordan Love.

Now, after deciding between New England and Washington as his landing spot, he gets to do the same for the NFL’s MVP runner-up, Maye.

Here’s what the signing means for the Patriots, the rest of their wide receiver room and a potential trade for A.J. Brown.

What Doubs’s signing means for the Patriots’ wide receiver room

Romeo Doubs is headed to the Patriots. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doubs stands 6' 2", 205 pounds, and is a true three-level threat as a pass catcher who is effective in the intermediate part of the field. He’s a solid separator, has shown an ability to find the soft spot in zones and is a clutch playmaker, as evidenced by his 112.7 passer rating when targeted in 2025 and 21 career touchdowns.

Upon his signing with the Patriots becoming official, Doubs will join a wide receiver room that includes Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams, among others—while helping fill the void of Stefon Diggs , who the team plans to release at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Here’s a projected look at New England’s new wide receiver depth chart:

Patriots updated wide receiver depth chart:

X Z Slot Romeo Doubs Mack Hollins DeMario Douglas Kayshon Boutte Kyle Williams Efton Chism III

It's an interesting bunch for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to work with and shape around Maye's skill set, as all six have enough positional versatility to line up in multiple spots across the formation.

Could the Patriots still trade for A.J. Brown?

A.J. Brown played under Mike Vrabel with the Titans. | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you think the signing of Doubs will stop the Patriots from attempting to strike a trade for Brown in the coming weeks, think again.

MassLive’s Karen Guregian reported on Tuesday afternoon that New England's move for Doubs “won’t necessarily” stop them from pursuing a deal with the Eagles, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter added on The Pat McAfee Show that while a trade for Brown isn't off the table, the signing “diminishes the importance” of acquiring him. Additionally, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says that while their interest in the Philly pass-catcher remains, they may not ultimately land him “because of the high price.”

Long story short? New England is still in on Brown, and they now have additional leverage on the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman.

Prior to the agreed upon signing of Doubs, the Patriots were without any semblance of a true top target on offense, meaning Philadelphia held the cards in a potential move. Now, however, the Patriots can afford to wait the Eagles out on their astronomical asking price for Brown—or at least get it closer to their liking.

The timing here is key. Per OverTheCap , trading Brown would leave a $43 million dead-cap hit on Philly's books in 2026 while adding roughly $20 million to its active cap. After June 1, however, the dead-cap hit drops to $16.4 million in '26 (with the remaining $27.1 million pushing to '27) while actually saving the Eagles $7 million on their active cap this season. This is among the main reasons why Brown is so expensive on the trade market at this moment in time, and if the Patriots are patient, they could likely acquire him for a relative bargain.

It’ll be fascinating to see how this ultimately plays out.

