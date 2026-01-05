Former Boston College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring to Rutgers

Former Boston College football quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who made nine starts for the Eagles in 2025, has committed to Rutgers for the 2026 season, sources told Boston College Eagles On SI.

As the Eagles’ primary starter in 2025 (started in nine games), Lonergan passed for 2,025 yards, 12 TDs, and 5 INTs.



As a redshirt sophomore last year, he passed for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions on a completion rate of 66.9 percent.

A former Alabama transfer who joined BC’s football program in Dec. 2024 after spending his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on the bench, Lonergan earned the Eagles’ starting job during 2025 fall training camp, beating out then-redshirt senior Grayson James.

In his first game in the maroon and gold, against FCS-level Fordham, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound signal caller completed 26 of 34 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, leading to a 66-10 blowout victory. The very next week, Lonergan lit up the Michigan State secondary as well, going 34 for 45 through the air for 390 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-40 overtime loss on the road.

With those two performances, Lonergan became just the second Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback in the 21st century to throw for eight touchdowns with zero interceptions through his first two career starts.

But the Snellville, Ga., native threw just one touchdown pass over his next five games along with four interceptions, and the Eagles’ losing skid continued — eventually leading to James starting against UConn on Oct. 18, 2025, instead of Lonergan, who was benched.

Lonergan came in for James against SMU and Georgia Tech in BC’s third-to-last and penultimate games of the year, in which he strung together two impressive outings with 594 combined passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

BC head coach Bill O’Brien named Lonergan the Eagles’ starter for their final contest of the 2025 campaign, against Syracuse, but he injured his throwing-hand thumb after completing his first two passes of the game for eight yards.

James managed to spark life back into BC’s offense in the season finale, guiding the program to just its second win of the season and first FBS and conference triumph with a 34-12 takedown of the Orange.

It only took less than a week after that victory for Lonergan to enter the transfer portal, and his new home is actually not too far away from Chestnut Hill, Mass., relatively speaking. In fact, the Eagles are scheduled to host the Scarlet Knights of the Big-Ten Conference at Alumni Stadium in 2026, meaning Lonergan could potentially start against his former team.

One day prior, on Sunday, O’Brien found a new signal caller in former Saginaw State Valley quarterback Mason McKenzie, who is the reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year.

