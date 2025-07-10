Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Files Appeal in House v NCAA Settlement
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos continues to stay in the news.
Earlier in the week, it was reported by sports projects reporter and editor for USA Today Sports Steve Berkowitz that Castellanos is in the sixth appeal that has been filed concerning the House v. NCAA settlement on July 7.
“A sixth notice of appeal regarding House-NCAA settlement has been filed,” said Berkowitz via X. “This one is on behalf of Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, whose objections included the College Football Playoff's role in, and legal coverage from, the settlement.”
The settlement, which was approved in June by Judge Claudia Wilken, gives schools the opportunity to participate in revenue sharing and can pay up to $20.5 million to student-athletes in the first year. The number will increase each year.
It also states that the NCAA will pay $2.8 billion in back pay to former and current student-athletes.
Details surrounding Castellanos’ appeal have yet to be revealed, just that he is a part of the latest appeal.
Castellanos has been making headlines throughout the past year. In November 2024 at Boston College, he was benched in place of Grayson James and left the program a few days later. He entered the portal and transferred to Florida State.
Last month, he did an interview with On3Sports reporter Pete Nakos where he took shots at Boston College and head coach Bill O’Brien as well as made some bold statements about the Seminoles’ Week 1 matchup against Alabama.
Castellanos spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill after transferring from UCF during the 2023 offseason and earned the starting job that season.
Prior to his departure in 2024, he went 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as tallied 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in eight games.
Castellanos is one of two former Boston College athletes to be in an appeal since the settlement was approved. Former women’s lacrosse standout Charlotte North was in the group in the second appeal for the settlement.