Former Boston College Running Back Kye Robichaux’s Jersey Number Revealed for Lions
Former Boston College and current Detroit Lions running back Kye Robichaux’s number has been revealed.
The Eagles alum will wear No. 25 during his rookie season with the Lions.
The Columbus, Ga., native spent two seasons with the Eagles after transferring during the 2023 offseason. During his time on The Heights, he appeared in 15 games and tallied 192 rush attempts for 841 yards and 12 touchdowns, a majority of those coming during Boston College’s 2024 campaign.
He also scored a receiving touchdown during the team’s 28-13 win over Florida State to open the season on Sept. 2, 2024. In total, he recorded 66 receiving yards on 13 receptions last season.
Prior to his time in Chestnut Hill, he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky where he saw time in 23 games and notched 140 rush attempts for 828 yards and six touchdowns.
Robichaux signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft in April, one of four Boston College players to sign an UDFA deal.
Offensive lineman Jack Conley signed with the New England Patriots while defensive tackle Cam Horsley inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans and linebacker Kam Arnold signed with the Washington Commanders.
In total, three Eagles were selected in this year’s draft. Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was taken by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 44 pick and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 56 pick, both in the second round. Center Drew Kendall was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 168 in the fifth round.
Robichaux joins former teammate Christian Mahogany in Detroit, who was drafted by the organization as the No. 210 overall pick (sixth round) of the 2024 NFL Draft.